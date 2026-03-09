Letter to the Editor: Is Florida really committed to ‘Safe Streets’

In the March Florida trustee meeting I witnessed the trustees all vote yes to the Safe Street Initiative Resolution of Commitment on the agenda. To quote some of the resolution, it starts off by stating:

“This is a commitment to a Vision Zero policy to eliminate fatalities and injuries that are a result of crashes in the Village Of Florida.

Whereas crashes that result in death and serious injury are largely preventable through the implementation of proven safety measures, public education, and effective law enforcement strategies aimed at reducing risky behaviors on the roadways.”

Isn’t speeding risky behavior? Isn’t the implementation of stop signs proven safety measure that would also lower the risk of injury? Isn’t speed humps a law enforcement strategy that would force drivers to travel slower on a residential road?

My neighbors and I have asked at four different village meetings for improvements on Maple Ave. Possibly two stop signs, a no left turn along with road striping to make the road appear less like an open racetrack and more like a quiet residential street. All we ever got was the same answer several times from the board, that they are not going to do anything about the traffic on Maple Ave.

So I ask every trustee of the Village of Florida, why did you all lie and all vote yes on The Safe Street Initiative Resolution? Obviously nobody is committed.



Christopher Pskowski

Village of Florida