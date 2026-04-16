Letter to the editor: Independent bookstores foster community, connections

When I visited my daughter and her family in Warwick, one of the simple pleasures I looked forward to was stopping at The Book & Nook. Walking into this bookstore, I felt an immediate warmth. A sense of being welcomed not only by the owner, but by the books themselves. The space was thoughtfully arranged, with sections that invited curiosity and made it easy for people of all interests to find something that spoke to them.

Opened in 2023 by Candace Rivera, The Book & Nook was clearly created with intention. It was not just a place to purchase books, but a place to gather, reflect and connect. You could feel it was meant to be part of the community. A setting for conversations, events and shared experiences. In a world that often feels rushed and transactional, this bookstore offered something quieter and more meaningful.

There is something special about independent bookstores. They carry not only stories on their shelves, but also the spirit of the people who build them. The Book & Nook had that spirit. It created a space where people could slow down, browse, and feel a sense of belonging, even if only for a short while.

I am deeply saddened to learn that it has closed. Spaces like this matter. They remind us that connection can be found in the simplest of places, between pages, between people, and within a community.

With appreciation for spaces that hold connection,

Ann Wax, R.N.

NYC