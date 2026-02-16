Letter to the Editor: In favor of detention center

To the Editor:

I am appalled at the lack of support from our Town Council and Supervisor Holdridge to assist our brave men and women that enforce our immigration laws.

My younger cousin, Hugh, had befriended an individual who he had met with a group of his friends. That guy needed a place to stay, and Hugh let him stay in his apartment in NYC until he could get his affairs in order. It didn’t matter to my cousin that this guy had overstayed his visitor’s visa. How did he repay this act of generosity? He murdered my cousin. He repeatedly stabbed Hugh, and when Hugh attempted to get to a different room, was followed and repeatedly stabbed again to death. He then wrapped the body in a sheet and left it in the apartment to rot.

The murderer was eventually arrested in Texas near the Mexican border, returned to N.Y., plead to manslaughter, and upon reaching the minimum of his sentence, deported.

God forbid that this should happen to a resident of Chester, because if it does happen, everyone who voted to support undocumented aliens will be driven from political office.

Sean McSherry

Chester