Letter to the Editor: ICE performing a vital job

A recent letter to the editor discouraged support for State Senator James Skoufis because he refused to co-sponsor the legislation that would prevent local law enforcement cooperation with ICE. The letter then preceded to disparage the entire agency.

Despite what many on the left seem to feel, the law enforcement officers of ICE are performing a vital and needed job in detaining and deporting the numerous illegal aliens that flooded across our borders from numerous countries under the neglectful previous president and his administration. Despite the fact that a crime was being committed due to the improper entries, the left takes umbrage that an effort is being made to correct the situation. Why?

Why is ICE being vilified with outrageous and baseless accusations such as acting unlawfully and kidnapping? We should thank ICE for removing the many hardened criminals and gang members from our midst. Those who choose to obstruct or assault ICE officers are deserving of any punishment they receive.

In short, people who are in this country illegally can only point the finger at themselves for their situation, having flouted our laws.

Of course, the “defund the police” crowd will disagree.

Paul Ertel

Warwick