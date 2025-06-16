Letter to the Editor: For Augustyn, Rotella and Coleman

I’m writing in support of Lori Augustyn (district 12) Patricia Rotella and Mary Coleman (district 13) for district representatives on the Warwick Republican Committee.

Mary is a dedicated Republican whose spent many years working very hard for our committee and know she’ll continue to do so if reelected. Her two sons, Chief James Coleman and Joseph Coleman, show the great Republican tradition of the Coleman family. Patricia and Lori are hard working, smart and dedicated as well.

As lifelong Republicans who live in the Village of Florida they will represent our Village and the party with integrity. I support them and hope you will, too, on primary day June 24.

John M. Figliacconi

Village of Florida