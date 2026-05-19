Letter to the Editor: Drawing attention to Warwick’s pickleball programs

I was so disappointed to read the article about pickleball in this week’s issue. Despite your fine description of the sport and how it compares to tennis, I didn’t see any mention of the two thriving pickleball programs we have in the Town of Warwick, both administered by volunteers, and both affordable and accessible unique community programs for any level of player at any age.

St. Stephens Community Center on West Street has two indoor courts devoted to pickleball nine months of the year. Membership is open to anyone and the price is $20 for an entire year. Players sign up for the times and levels they want and pay merely $5 each time they play - best bargain in Orange Country! St. Stephens also offers free classes for beginners and free clinics throughout the year with certified instructors.

Residents of Town of Warwick can play for free at Mountain Lake Park which has six outdoor courts and open to the public (non-residents pay $100 registration fee). Players can either sign up or show up to play during daylight hours. Paid clinics are also offered by the Town of Warwick.

For more information about how to get involved with hundreds of Warwick residents who are currently playing pickleball in Warwick, please contact

Anne Prial, SS Director at anneleavyprial@gmail.com and for Mountain Lake Park, see their website at http://www.mtlakepark.com or speak with Sam Walter, Recreation Director.

Ellen Burleigh

Warwick pickleball player