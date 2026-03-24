Letter to the Editor: Demonstrations impact local business

As business owners in the Village of Warwick, we respect the constitutional right of the citizens of Warwick and the outside community to peacefully express their views and participate in public demonstrations. However, when it interferes with our daily business regarding parking and access to our establishments we feel that we have to voice our concern.

We are writing to express our collective concern regarding the impact that recent and recurring demonstrations have had on local businesses particularly when these events take place in high impact commercial areas at the beginning of peak business hours. These demonstrations affect deliveries as well as parking for employees who report for work during the time that the road is closed.

We respectfully ask the town to consider designating alternative locations for demonstrations – such as public parks, Main Street – near Town Hall, or other municipal spaces which are better equipped to accommodate foot traffic without significantly affecting commerce. There are many businesses that are affected by the protests in a negative way because of interference with access to the establishments that conduct business on Railroad Avenue.

As a compromise, we would support the continued use of Railroad Avenue for demonstrations if they are held earlier in the morning, prior to business hours to minimize disruption.

We respectfully request that you will consider our concerns and relocate these protests to another location. The financial resources regarding police and DPW involvement in these protests are a burden on the taxpayers of Warwick, which is somewhat disturbing as well.

Concerned Merchants of Warwick