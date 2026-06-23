Letter to the Editor: Dear kind strangers at Wickam Woodlands in Warwick

I can’t thank you three women enough for the kindness and support you gave to me and my dog Lucy after my fall last Thursday morning near the lake at the prison property. After falling and injuring my ankle I started to pass out and panic set in when you three wonderful women came to my rescue. I have been telling the story for days how a PA, a dog trainer and a wonderful spiritual woman who prayed for me all came to our rescue. All my needs were met in minutes. I wish I could remember your names because you all made me feel so safe. No broken bones. Just a bad sprain.

I promise to pay it forward for sure.

With sincere thanks,



Jennifer Gattuso

Warwick NY