Letter to the Editor: Day of delusion

The protests on Saturday were very successful. Lo and behold, we don’t have a king (sarcasm)! To the vast majority of Warwick, it was just another Saturday, as this notion has gained very little traction due to its absurdity. Trump is obviously not a king. That is a canard fabricated by Democrats to vilify Trump, distracting from the open border, high inflation, high unemployment policies and scandals of the inept Democrats and the Biden Administration.

Serious issues impacting the future jobs and safety of our town and our country include:

Illegal aliens continue to commit crimes, sanctuary cities release the perpetrators, recidivism ensues, making a mockery of the justice system. Colleges and universities indoctrinate students with far-left political ideology instead of career-focused knowledge. Left-leaning citizens disrespect and/or interfere with law enforcement officers because that is what the Democrats and their compliant media tell them to do in the guise of “justice”. Democrats in Congress (Chuck Schumer et al) spin yarns about Trump and the Administration knowing that they are protected by the Speech or Debate Clause in the Constitution. Regurgitation of these yarns by the compliant media is accepted as gospel by the left, who resort to (perhaps paid) protesting, which is then reported dutifully by the media.

I ask people to pay more attention to the real world and not form opinions based on the blatherings of celebrities or people on “The View.” I do not get paid to sing or act, but I do have common sense.

Paul Ertel

Warwick