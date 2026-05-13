Letter to the Editor: Congrats to the Advertiser

Congrats to the Advertiser on all of its much-deserved New York Press Association awards. Your first-place piece from last April, “They can’t touch your family for a year,” has really stuck with me. When it came out, I forwarded it to several fellow journalists at national news organizations. The piece was eye-opening. I hadn’t known that Latinos are the fastest-growing segment in the military in part because it offers a pathway to citizenship (and protection against deportation) for their undocumented parents. I noticed that the New York Times ran a similar piece - months later, just this past January.

I hope you’ll follow up on Jessica and others in the piece. Has that policy been maintained? Are undocumented parents of military members still given a path to citizenship?

Joanne Lipman

Lecturer, Yale University