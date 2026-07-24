Letter to the Editor: Clean up after your dog

With my “trash-picker-upper,” I made my rounds at Campsite neighborhoods. Besides the usual garbage thrown out of car windows (I assume), I find filled doggie-waste plastic bags. Really? A dumpster is just a few yards down the road; no it would not be asking too much to dispose of the pooch waste. Right? So, do not leave any more disgusting, nasty doggie presents OK? You do not “decorate” your won backyard, do you? Be a concerned citizen and do the right thing, do right by Mother Earth.

Hannelore Vogler

Warwick