Letter to the Editor: Candidates run to make a difference

As the uncontested Democratic nominee for County Legislator in District 2, I’ve been closely watching the contested primary between my two potential opponents — Amir Sadaghiani and Aaron Ubides — with an unexpected emotion:

Pride.

I know first-hand how much work and commitment it takes to step off the sidelines and run for local office. And while I may not agree with Mr.

Sadaghiani and Mr. Ubides on every issue, none of us are doing this for money or power. We’re all running because we believe in the people and potential of Goshen, Florida and Warwick, and we all want to make a difference in this region’s future.

This is indisputably a difficult time for our country. As someone who taught history for 15 years, I know that in difficult times, it’s more important than ever for citizens to step up and be part of the civic process. It’s why I challenged students in our community to become more civically engaged through passion projects and civic action. And it’s why I made the choice to run for County Legislator.

At this moment, more and more of our fellow citizens are feeling the call to civic engagement. The peaceful “No Kings” protests this weekend in Goshen, Warwick and Orange County were full of our neighbors who might never have attended a protest before, but were moved to come off the sidelines by what they see happening in Washington and around the country.

What we do here in Orange County has real consequences as well. I hope to see the heightened engagement continue and see as many people as possible participate in the election this November, breaking the cycle of local elections normally having very low turnout. (Once a government teacher, always a government teacher.)

So I want to congratulate Mr. Sadaghiani and Mr. Ubides on a hard-fought contest, and I look forward to running against the winner in a race that will be based on our differing visions for the region, but a shared sense of the importance of civic engagement and a love of America and democracy.

These times call for nothing less.

Jonathan Redeker

Candidate for Orange County Legislator, District 2