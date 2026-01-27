Letter to the Editor: Cabin fever isn’t always a bad thing

To the Editor:

I would like to respond to the article “An antidote for cabin fever.”

As an introvert, I cherish cabin fever. I am sure I am not the only one who dreads being forced into social situations because some people think “social interaction” is needed for one’s life to be “well-rounded.”

Yes, a lot of quotations there because I, and maybe others, thrive without social drama and chaos. I know I will get social feedback on this, but I am speaking my truth here.

When Covid shutdown hit – as tragic as it was – my life changed. I did not feel the pressure of having to explain why I didn’t want to go to a party, fly to see family, or go anywhere!

I was fine – not only fine, I thrived! When the lockdown ended, I got depressed because, as an introvert, it is hard to hear people say “let’s go out” or “you have been alone too long, it isn’t healthy...”

So, for all the people out there that absolutely love being stuck in the house in a socially acceptable way, like snowstorms, I know the peace you feel.

When everything shuts down and people get cabin fever and stir crazy, I am in my element of perfect peace and happiness. Smile and breathe it in, my fellow introverts, as outdoor events are coming soon.

Kandice Kamille

Warwick