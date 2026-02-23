Letter to the Editor: Brave?

Brave: Ready to face and endure danger or pain; showing courage.

When I read this, I think police, fire personnel, military. Also, throughout history there are people who placed themselves in danger to stand up to what is believed to be wrong.

Poorly trained, unqualified, gangs who hide behind masks are not brave.

I don’t care what your stance is on immigration or what political party you are. You’re my neighbor we could disagree. I have no issue getting rid of the criminals. But for anyone to get detained, murdered or assassinated without so much as an inquiry into it? You realize these people are American citizens. You want to put our “Brave” highly trained, well respected police officers’ side by side with these thugs? That is a big reason why I am against this ICE facility.

A country of immigrants and this is our immigration policy?

I thought we were better than this.

Ken Wiltse

Warwick