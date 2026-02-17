Letter to the Editor: Advocacy

The responsibility of an elected official is to recognize the issues affecting our community and pursue solutions wherever possible.

On Dec. 19, 2025, the Village of Warwick experienced a fire involving a battery energy storage system. The incident required a coordinated response from our EMS, Fire Department, Police Department, and the Orange County Hazardous Materials Team. It raised serious concerns about public safety and regulatory oversight.

Just weeks later, I attended the New York Conference of Mayors (NYCOM) Legislative Conference in Albany. There, Warwick’s experience was brought directly to State leadership.

As chairman of NYCOM’s Energy, Environment and Technology Policy Committee, I addressed municipal officials from across New York and provided a detailed account of the Dec. 19 incident and its impact on our community. The discussion focused on the need for stronger safety oversight as Battery Energy Storage Systems continue to expand statewide.

I also met with Dr. William Acker, executive director of the New York Battery and Energy Storage Technology Consortium (NY-BEST), to directly raise safety concerns with industry leadership.

During a reception at the Governor’s Mansion, I had the opportunity to speak briefly with Governor Kathy Hochul and inform her personally about the Warwick fire and its effect on our community. Following that conversation, I began discussions with members of her Mid-Hudson Regional staff regarding public safety concerns related to battery storage.

On Lobby Day, I met with Assemblyman Karl Brabenec and Senator James Skoufis, our state representatives. Both were already familiar with Warwick’s situation and expressed a willingness to assist. Senator Skoufis offered to collaborate on legislation specifically focused on strengthening public safety protections.

In a matter of weeks, Warwick’s concerns were elevated from a local emergency response to discussions with municipal leaders, industry representatives, state legislators, and the Governor’s office. As New York continues its energy transition, public safety must remain paramount.

In a brief three days, Warwick’s public safety concerns were firmly placed on the state’s agenda. Addressing the energy crisis cannot come at the expense of community safety. There is significant work ahead, and we will not hesitate to make our voices heard.

Mayor Michael Newhard

Village of Warwick