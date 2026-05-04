Letter to the Editor: A salute to the Kaytes family

As Commander of the Nicholas P. Lesando Jr. American Legion Post 214 in Warwick, and on behalf of all Veterans who benefited from the kindness of Leo Kaytes, Sr., and Leo R. Kaytes, especially during their remarkable Veterans Day Breakfasts, we extend our heartfelt thanks.

Their generosity did not end there. Senior’s stunning Thunderbird convertible led the annual Warwick Memorial Day Parade, carrying the Grand Marshal. The Kaytes family’s Ford dealership also provided the American Legion with vehicles for the parade to transport dignitaries.

Father and son were always present. They even grilled hot dogs at the American Legion Flag Day Ceremony. Their unwavering support for Veterans, youth activities and non-profit organizations in our community was boundless, often unrecognized and deeply appreciated.

We will miss them and wish them the best in the future.

Tony Cosimano

Warwick