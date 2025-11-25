Letter to the Editor: A feel-good story

To the Editor:

At Creekside Apartments, we have a problem with the water not flowing in the creek. The water is standing and green algae is on the surface – an ideal breeding place for mosquitos and the West Nile virus. The swamp is closing in, choking the waterflow.

At the senior picnic, I met Dannie Sinisi and I gave her a letter about this problem. Three days later, she came to Creekside to have a look and a few days after that, she showed up with a weed wacker and cleared the overhanging reeds.

I was more than pleasantly surprised, never expected such a prompt hands-on response. And then Dannie said the most beautiful words: “You needed help, here I am.”

Hannelore Vogler

Warwick