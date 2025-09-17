Letter to the Editor: A candidate who listens

To the Editor:

At a time when politics can seem polarizing and downright performative, it’s hopeful to see candidates who embody selflessness, integrity, and unity. That candidate is Jonathan Redeker.

Mr. Redeker has been working with the Goshen School District for over two decades. Many of Jonathan’s former students, myself included, can tell you what a genuine and compassionate person he is. Becoming his co-worker elevated my knowledge of the kind of leader he is. He enters school each day with a positive attitude and desire to help others, as anyone who’s gone to him with a question or problem could share.

Although he began his career as a social studies teacher, Jonathan now holds a position in Goshen schools as a technology coordinator. His expertise has helped make education in Goshen more streamlined, accessible, and fair for students.

Put simply, Jonathan Redeker running for County Legislature just makes sense. Any former students or current colleagues can tell you Jonathan’s policy: people first, politics last. If you’ve had a conversation with Jonathan while he was canvassing, cheering at a lacrosse game, or simply on line for coffee, you’ll know that a dialogue with Jonathan is a two-way street. He listens, reflects, and genuinely cares about what you have to say, even when you disagree.

It’s important to consider what kind of leadership we need right now. Rather than flock to the loudest voices in the room, Goshen and Florida deserve the calmest, most thoughtful, and caring candidate. A leader who desires unity, and a better life for all of his neighbors. What’s more important now: a candidate who talks, or one who listens?

Jonathan Redeker may not be the loudest candidate, but I guarantee he’ll be the one who listens.

Ryan Capocciamo

Warwick