Letter to Editor: Skoufis undermining legislation to support our neighbors

While James Skoufis claims he wants to do everything he can to support and protect working class immigrants and deplore the violence and harm that trump is inflicting on them, State Senator James Skoufis is actively undermining legislation that would support our neighbors.

Senator Skoufis refuses to join 32 of his colleagues in the state senate to co-sponsor the New York for All Act, which would prevent state and local law enforcement from colluding with ICE.

While Senator Skoufis does live within a more conservative district and is concerned about losing his republican base of support; this is an issue that goes beyond party lines; and, as a public servant, he must do everything he can to protect all of his constituents.

Currently, there are 42,000 people in his district are foreign-born and 71,000 are Hispanic; all of whom are at risk from ICE’s unlawful enforcement. A March YouGov poll has even showed that 50 percent of Americas support abolishing ICE entirely, including a majority of independents. The reaction to the proposed detention facility in Chester has clearly shown that Orange County resident do not want ICE kidnapping their neighbors. So, with all of this information and context in mind, why won’t our elected representatives take action against ICE? People all over this country have been putting their bodies on the line to protect their neighbors from ICE and James Skoufis can’t even manage to vote yes on this policy. As New Yorkers, we know that our neighbors deserve more and that we deserve better!

Jimmy Ruiz

Middletown