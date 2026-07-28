Hands Across the Hudson to celebrate ‘one nation, indivisible’

A coalition of nine Indivisible groups in the Hudson Valley invites the public to Hands Across the Hudson to celebrate America’s 250th birthday and “one nation, indivisible” on Sunday, Aug. 30 from 1-3 p.m. at the Walkway Over the Hudson between Highland and Poughkeepsie, N.Y.

Inspired by the Hands Across America event 25 years ago, attendees will join hands to show we stand united for voting rights, free speech and press, diversity and inclusion, affordable housing and healthcare, climate action, immigrant rights and more.

The event will feature music, singing, voter registration, food pantry donations via QR code, and a few introductory remarks. Parking is available on both sides of the bridge, and a free shuttle on the Highland side will be provided to parking lots farther away. Several food trucks will be at either side of the bridge, and restaurants are available in both Highland and Poughkeepsie.

No signs permitted and attendees are encouraged to register for updates and to inform organizers of how many to expect at https://shorturl.at/JZjbQ.

Mary Makofske of Indivisible Hudson Valley notes that many of us have been resisting actions we find appalling, but “it’s also important to emphasize the values that make our country great.”

Celebrate the strength of community and American values by coming together on the longest pedestrian bridge in the world. Join hands, listen to music, sing, and generate attention, enthusiasm, and engagement before the 2026 midterm elections.