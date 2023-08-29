Greetings from the Warwick Valley Middle School PTA Board

Dear Warwick Valley Middle School Parents and Families:

The start of another great school year is fast approaching! We are thrilled to serve as your PTA Board and welcome our students back to school!

The Warwick Valley Middle School has teachers and staff who work tirelessly to give our children a safe and inspiring environment to learn and grow. Our parents and teachers share the common goal of helping our children reach their full potential.

The PTA has a long history of helping parents get involved in their children’s school, and in pressing times with unexpected budget gaps, your PTA becomes an even more integral part of your child’s education. We have an exciting year ahead! We look forward to providing enriching programs and activities including field trips, assemblies, classroom equipment, teacher supplies, cultural events, club sponsorships, dances and social gatherings. We invite you to join our PTA family in making these opportunities a reality for our children.

To become a member visit https://wvmspta.memberhub.com/store.

Our First PTA meeting is Thursday, Sept. 7, at 7 p.m., in the Media Center. Please come and meet our PTA Board, our new principal, Jared Yapkowitz, and other parents. We will be sharing our plans for the year at this meeting. Join us to learn about the numerous ways you can get involved and enhance the educational experience of our students.

We also look forward to seeing you at Back to School Night on Sept. 12 (5th and 6th) and Sept. 13 (7th and 8th). Please stop by our table to say hello. Let’s work together to ensure that every child’s potential becomes a reality.

Sincerely,

The Warwick Valley Middle School PTA Board