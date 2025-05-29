Eileen Connelie Guenther of Topsham, ME, formerly of Greenwood Lake, passed away on Tuesday, May 27, 2025, in Lewiston. ME, at the age of 76, following a long illness.

Eileen was born on April 13, 1949, to Mildred (Ledwith) and Thomas (Jerry) Connelie in Brooklyn, and raised in Gerritsen Beach. Eileen enjoyed careers in banking and retail.

After marrying Patrick Guenther she spent many years in Greenwood Lake, where she was involved in Veterans’ activities with her husband.

After the death of her husband of 36 years in 2017, she moved to Maine to be closer to family members.

Eileen is survived by her siblings: Maureen Rams of Staten Island, Thomas and Judy Connelie of Topsham, ME and Peter Connelie of Caledonia. She is also survived by 10 nephews and nieces and 26 great-nephews and nieces.

Eileen is predeceased by her sister-in-law Ann Connelie, and her brother-in-law, Bart Rams.

A funeral mass will be celebrated on Tuesday, June 3, at 11 a.m. at the St. Charles Borromeo R.C. Church, 132 McKeen St, Brunswick, ME. Inurnment will take place on Wednesday, June 11, at 11 a.m. at the Orange County Veterans Memorial Cemetery, 111 Craigville Road, Goshen.

Memorial donations may be made in her memory to the National Kidney Foundation by visiting www.kidney.org.

Funeral arrangements are honorably entrusted to Zygmunt-Murtie Funeral and Cremation Service - 845-477-8240 or visit www.zmmemorials.com.