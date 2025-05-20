Creative Crusaders Conquer

The Creative Crusaders, as the Monroe-Woodbury Middle School Odyssey of the Mind team calls itself, were honored by the Woodbury Town Board on Thursday, May 15.

This year they earned top honors at their regional competition in Goshen and did well at the 46th Annual New York State Odyssey of the Mind Tournament in April in Syracuse. Although they did not place at the state level, the team proudly represented themselves, the Monroe-Woodbury Central School District, and the greater community. Judges and attendees were impressed by the team’s creativity, teamwork, and perseveranceunder the direction of coaches Joanne McInerney and Janet Rivera.

All six students received certificates of recognition for their achievements and an award from Supervisor Kate Luciani and the Town Board.