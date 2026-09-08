Column: NY recognizes 988 Day

The New York State Office of Mental Health recognized ‘988 Day’ on Sept. 8, highlighting the growth of the 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline, which has become the nation-leading service for individuals who are or know someone experiencing a behavioral health issue. New York’s 988 contact centers now have the highest in-state call volume nationally and are providing free, confidential, service around the clock via phone, text, or chat.

“988 is available for anyone experiencing a behavioral health crisis or concern of any size 24 hours a day, seven days a week,” OMH Commissioner Dr. Ann Sullivan said. “For some individuals who are feeling hopeless enough to think about suicide, 988 contact centers are especially skilled in offering hope and help in that moment. New Yorkers have contacted 988 more than 1.6 million times by call, chat, and text since 2022.”

The 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline was launched in July 2022 and provides New Yorkers with a connection to local trained crisis counselors who can help anyone thinking about suicide, struggling with substance use, or experiencing a mental health crisis or any other kind of emotional distress. Crisis counselors provide personalized support, can offer immediate help, and can connect callers with follow-up services, when needed.

Administered by OMH, 988 provides a coordinated connection to other components of the state’s crisis response system, including mobile crisis services, crisis residential programs, and crisis stabilization centers. Under Governor Kathy Hochul’s leadership, New York State has significantly expanded the capacity of 988 Crisis Contact Centers, increasing funding from $35 million in FY 2023 to $60 million annually today.

The theme of this year’s 988 Day is ‘your reason is reason enough’ – a reminder that individuals don’t need to be in crisis to reach out for help.