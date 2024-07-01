Supervisor’s corner

As the nation prepares to celebrate the 248th anniversary of the signing of the Declaration of Independence, the Town of Warwick is reminded of our rich history and involvement in the founding of our country. From countless members of our area serving in the Revolutionary War to Warwick’s own Henry Wisner attending and voting for independence in first Continental Congress, Warwick has played a pivotal role in our quest for independence. To that end, Warwick is beginning to prepare for our nation’s semiquincentennial (250-year anniversary). If you would like to participate in Warwick’s contribution to celebrating this amazing milestone, please feel free to reach out to Warwick’s deputy town historian, Sue Gardner at warwickhistory@gmail.com. On behalf of the Town of Warwick, I would like to wish everyone a safe, healthy and positively memorable Independence Day.

Orange County has closed a section of Union Corners Rd. near the town park as they repair a bridge over Stoney Creek. The bridge replacement project is expected to last between July 1 through August 23. During this time, please plan accordingly and seek out alternative routes when traveling in this area.

The Town of Warwick Police Department is still accepting applications for the annual Junior Police Academy. The academy runs for two sessions over the summer with session one taking place July 15 to July 26 and session two Aug. 5 to Aug. 16. Eligible candidates must be ages 10 to 15 and must reside in any of the school districts that fall within the town of Warwick. The cost of the program, which includes field trips, uniform and other activities, is $250 per candidate. If you would like to submit an application or have questions about the program, please email warwickjpa@gmail.com.

The pools at Mountain Lake Park are now open seven days a week. If you are an active volunteer for any of the fire departments or ambulance corps located within the town of Warwick, you are eligible for the reduced pre-season pass price. Passes may be purchased at Town Hall during regular business hours or at the pool while it is open.

The next Repair Café will be held on Saturday, July 20, in the Senior Center – Town Hall Complex, 132 Kings Highway, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. (last repair accepted at 1:30 p.m.). Bring your beloved but broken items where the repair coaches fix them for free (lamp and bike parts available at Repair Café’s cost). Limit two items per person, please! No gas or propane-powered items are accepted. (organizerwarwickrepaircafe@aol.com; RepairCafeHV.org.)

A work session of the town board will be held on Thursday, July 11, 2024, at 6 p.m. in the Warwick Town Hall, 132 Kings Highway.

A public hearing to amend Chapter 129 entitled “Short-Term Rental Properties” will be held on Thursday, July 11, 2024, at 7:30 p.m. in the Warwick Town Hall, 132 Kings Highway.

The next regular meeting of the town board will be held on Thursday, July 11, 2024, at 7:30 p.m. in the Warwick Town Hall, 132 Kings Highway.