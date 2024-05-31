Warwick PD to hold two junior police academy sessions this summer

Children will have an opportunity to experience the various aspects of police work at the Warwick Police Department’s Junior Police Academy (JPA) this summer. Students ages 10 to 15 residing in the Warwick, Greenwood Lake, and Florida school districts are invited to participate.

The academy is a collaborative effort between the Warwick Police Dept. and the Warwick Valley Central School District. Two sessions will be held from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Warwick Valley High School, located at 89 Sanfordville Rd. in Warwick.

Session 1 will take place from July 15 through July 26, and Session 2 is set for August 5 through August 16. Students must be available to attend all 10 days of the program.

According to the organizers, the program, led by the WPD’s school resource officers, is meant to allow children “to enjoy themselves while gaining an understanding of the demands of police training and service.” The JPA program includes physical training, lectures, presentations, field trips, and hands‐on activities.

All children must complete a two-question essay. There is a limited capacity with a preference to first-time attendees. The cost for the program is $250 and includes two WJPA shirts, a hat, and water bottle.

To register by the June 10 application deadline, visit wpdjpa.com. For more information, send an email to WarwickJPA@gmail.com.