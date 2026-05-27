WVHS honors scholar-athletes

On May 19, after enjoying breakfast provided by the Warwick cafeteria staff, friends and family gathered in the Warwick Valley High School auditorium to celebrate the achievements of those students who earned the distinction of scholar-athlete for the 2025-2026 academic year.

Scholar-athletes are Warwick Valley varsity athletes who have earned a 90-plus or higher average during their competitve season. Scholar-athlete team rankings are determined by the top 75 percent of the varsity team roster during their competitive season. This year, the Girls Varsity Tennis team lead with an impressive 100.95 average.

During the ceremony, Damon Amendolora, a Warwick alumnus and host of Morning Drive for SiriusXM’s Mad Dog Sports Radio addressed the crowd of students and families, sharing his experience as both a student-athlete and burgeoning sports journalist. He highlighted both the support of the Warwick Athletics and Communications deparments as key drivers of his success. Amendolora also acknowledged the parents who champion their young athletes and encouraged the students to work hard and focus on their goals.

The program also included remarks by Warwick Valley Athletic Director Greg Sirico and Warwick Board of Education member John Garcia on the importance of supporting school sports. As well as words from student athletes Joseph Gonzalez and Giacomo Abbate.

Sixty Wildcats were also named US Army Academic All-Americans, which, as Athletic Director Gregory Sirico noted, requires maintaining an average of 102 during competitions.

During the ceremony, two more Wildcats were recognized as Orange County Interscholastic Athletic Association (OCIAA) 2026 Scholar-Athletes of the Year: Reagan Smith and Hank Wendell.