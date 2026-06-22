WVHS boys track ends impressive year with multiple state wins

Through hard work, team work, determination and confidence, among other strong attributes, the Warwick Valley High School boys track and field team ended one of their most impressive seasons to date.

“The 2026 team goes down as the best team in school history,’’ Warwick Valley head coach Michael Potter said. “We won the overall team State Title and won 18 medals at the New York State Championships including a State Title in the 4 by 100 and the 200 meter.’’

Luke Beattie captured the 200 championship in a time of 21.23. The Wildcats 4 by 100 relay team consisting of (Quenten Liciaga, Logan Conley, Isaiah Gonzalez and Beattie) won first place with a time of 41.32.

The State Championships were held at Webster Schroeder High School in Webster on Saturday, June 13 and Sunday, June 14.

Winning such a substantial meet took a total team effort in favor of the Wildcats.

“We had a team of 94 boys and they each emerged as leaders in their own way throughout the season,’’ Potter said. “We had the following athletes as team captains who did a tremendous job: senior Luke Beattie, senior Logan Conley, senior Hank Wendell, junior Isaiah Gonzalez and sophomore Leo Shostal.

“These captains came to work every day and carried themselves with class. They lead by example showing tremendous workmanship and dedication.’’

A student athlete who’s a member of the graduating class of 2029 is a prime example of someone on the Warwick Valley roster who steadily improved in their events throughout the course of the season.

“Freshman Noel Orthmann started his season as a 5:20 miler and ended being a 4:46 miler,’’ Potter said. “He is a superstar in the making and that is just one example.’’

Beyond capturing the ultimate prize, which was the state crown, the Wildcats not surprisingly had several other highlight moments from this recently concluded season.

“Our team was 5-0 in the Division and we were Division Champions,’’ Potter said. “Our team was also Orange County League Champions, Section 9 Champions and we also were the Top Team in New York State winning the overall Team Championship.’’

What was accomplished this year will indeed be remembered for a long, long time and the future appears bright for Warwick Valley boys track and field as well.

“We have a lot of young guys, with 71 athletes returning and they all show promise,’’ Potter said.