WVCSD Board of Education honors boys varsity swimming and diving

The Warwick Valley Central School District Board of Education recognized the Warwick Valley High School boys varsity swimming and diving team on Thursday March 19.

Athletic Director Gregory Sirico introduced and shared remarks about each member of the team, highlighting the impressive performances that earned the team the OCIAA Division 2 championship. District Superintendent Dr. David Leach presented the athletes with a patch commemorating the victory and a group photo of either the swimming or diving meet attendees.

During the presentation, Sirico highlighted the strength of the swimming and diving program, noting the quality of the coaching of Frank Woodward (swimming), Greg Voloshin (diving) and Chris Blackwell (diving).

The athletic director also commended the athletes on their work ethic.

“Swimming is the kind sport that when you put into it, you can get out of it and you can get better at it by stacking the days of training together,” Sirico said.