Wildcats Varsity Cheer captures championship

The Warwick Valley Wildcats Varsity Cheer team captured the Section IX Class B Championship on Saturday, Feb. 21, at Monroe-Woodbury High School. Competing against three other talented teams, Warwick delivered a strong and energetic performance that earned them the top spot in the division. Their hard work, precision, and dedication throughout the season were on full display as they rose to the occasion and brought home the sectional title.

Prior to states, the Wildcats will travel to Ocean City to compete at the NCA Beach Bash on Saturday, February 28. With their sectional victory secured, the team will then advance to the NYSPHSAA State Championship in Binghamton on Saturday, March 7. The team looks forward to representing Warwick Valley on the state stage and building on the momentum from their recent success.