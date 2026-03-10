Wildcat Divers impress at state meet

The Warwick Wildcats sent four divers to Ithaca from March 6 to 7 to compete in the NYSPHSAA championships, the most of any school in the state, and they did not disappoint.

Drew Voloshin concluded his record setting freshman campaign with a silver medal performance and the highest score ever for a freshman at the NYS Championships with 521.50 points.

Fellow freshman Mac Tomlinson had a fantastic meet and finishing in seventh place with a score of 452.60 points. Daniel Hafeez was advanced to the semifinal round at finished 25th at 256.10 points and senior Lucas Wensley wrapped up his career placing 30th.

The future is bright for the Wildcats who return five divers from this years historic season. Congratulations to all.