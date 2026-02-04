Whitmore joins 1000 Points Club

S.S. Seward sophomore Grey Whitmore reached the milestone of 1000 career points during the team’s basketball game against Tri-Valley.

“Reaching 1000 career points is one of the most respected milestones in basketball,” said Athletic Director Joseph DiMattia. “It represents years of dedication, consistency and excellence at the varsity level.”

Whitmore now joins five others in S.S. Seward’s boys varsity basketball 1000 Points Club.

“As a first-year head coach at S.S. Seward, it has been a pleasure to coach Grey,” said Sgt. Michael Washington. “Watching him score more than 300 points in 11 games while continuing to be a great teammate has been special.”

”Beyond the statistics, Grey is a remarkable young man who represents the very best of the Seward community,” said Superintendent Dr. Lisamarie Spindler. “He is a truly ‘good kid’ in every sense- respectful, bright and humble both on and off the court. We are incredibly proud to have him representing our school.”