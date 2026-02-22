Warwick wins Section IX Diving Championship

On Feb. 21, at the Section 9 Swim and Dive Championships at Valley Central High School, the Warwick divers put together a dominating performance, finishing with the top six spots on the championship podium and scoring a total of 95 points in the event.

Freshman Drew Voloshin won his second Section 9 title scoring 609.20 points, which is the second highest in the history of the meet. Mac Tomlinson secured the silver medal with 511.10 points, followed by bronze medalist Danyal Hafeez (457.30pts), who is the fourth Wildcat diver qualified for the NYS championship. Senior Lucas Wensley (fourth), freshman Rory Wright (fifth), and junior Jaden Klausner (sixth) were top performers at the championship event.

The Wildcats look to defend their team state title at Ithaca College on March 6.