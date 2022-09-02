Warwick Varsity Football Roster 2022

Athletic Director: Gregory Sirico Classification: Class A
Head Coach: Gregory Sirico
AD Office Manager: Heidi Thonus
Athletic Trainer: Sue Abel
Assistant Coaches: Brendan Bauer, Paul Brogan, Brendan Donohue, Brad Garcia, John Garcia, John Maslanka,Tom Maslanka, John Olszewski, Warren Patafio, Eric Rosa, Ryan Tobin, John Vanderstar, Joe Astorino
School Colors: Purple/ Gold; Mascot: Wildcat; Manager: James Rosengrant
# Player Name Position Grade Height Weight
1 Jake Rooney LB/OL 11 5’9” 190
2 Skyler Rodriguez REC/DB 12 5’9” 160
3 Ryan Fleming LB 12 5’10” 170
4 Anthony Marcano LB 11 5’8” 180
5 Owen Hoyen RB 12 5’10” 190
6 Vincent Liggio DL/TE 12 6’1” 205
7 Declan McCurdy LB 12 5’10” 165
8 Alex Negeresmith DL/TE 12 5’10” 185
10 Latrell Willis DL/REC 11 6’1” 190
11 Nate Constable REC/DB 11 6’4” 190
12 Aaron Greaves DL/RB 12 6’0” 190
13 Devin Mann REC/DB 11 5’9” 160
14 Michael Accardo DB/REC 11 5’9” 170
15 Broday Frederick QB 10 5’10” 165
16 Joey Krasniewicz QB 12 5’11” 170
17 Jonah Mederos REC/DB 12 5’9” 155
18 Dylan Lopez QB 10 6’2” 170
19 Drew Borner P/K 12 6’2” 205
20 Nicholas Sirico REC/DB 11 5’11” 165
21 Chase Fogg LB/REC 12 5’10” 175
22 Thomas Spain REC/DB 12 5’9” 170
23 Connor Brogan REC/DB 11 5’7” 150
24 Dylan Terry REC/DB 12 5’9” 160
25 Eric Bezares REC/DB 11 5’8” 155
26 Dylan Page REC/DB 12 5’9” 165
27 Nico Carrillo REC/DB 11 6’1” 170
28 Ryan Hablow REC/DB 11 5’10” 165
29 Robert Baird REC/DB 11 5’9” 165
30 Brandon Fasullo REC/DB 11 6’1” 165
31 Zach Kantor RB/LB 10 5’9” 165
33 Johnny Accardo DB/RB 11 5’9” 180
35 Dylan Felter DB/RB 11 5’10” 165
36 Yahir Valero DB/RB 11 5’8” 155
37 Justyce McArthur REC/DB 11 5’7” 145
38 Elijah Fiol REC/DB 11 5’9” 165
40 Shane Crane REC/DB 12 6’1” 165
44 Ryan McLaughlin REC/DB 12 6’3” 205
50 John Ruszkiewicz OL/LB 12 5’10” 175
52 Sebastian Trazino OL/DL 11 6’1” 175
55 Charlie Phipps DL/OL 11 6’1” 210
56 Grant Havell OL/LB 10 5’10” 210
57 Kevin Vizcaino DL/OL 12 5’11” 230
60 Anthony Roman DL/OL 12 6’0” 210
62 Jaden Velez DL/OL 12 6’5” 220
64 Michael Lomauro OL/DL 11 5’9” 210
65 Tim Wilbur OL/DL 12 6’1” 225
66 Michael Hennessy OL/DL 10 6’0” 230
70 DJ Madura OL/DL 12 6’2” 240
73 Christian Felix OL/DL 12 6’3” 270
76 Jason Makuch II DL/OL 11 5’9” 260
77 Jacob Gibel OL/DL 12 5’9” 250
81 Dan Devine REC/DB 10 6’1” 170