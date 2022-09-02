x
Warwick Varsity Football Roster 2022

| 02 Sep 2022 | 03:55
Athletic Director: Gregory Sirico Classification: Class A

Head Coach: Gregory Sirico

AD Office Manager: Heidi Thonus

Athletic Trainer: Sue Abel

Assistant Coaches: Brendan Bauer, Paul Brogan, Brendan Donohue, Brad Garcia, John Garcia, John Maslanka,Tom Maslanka, John Olszewski, Warren Patafio, Eric Rosa, Ryan Tobin, John Vanderstar, Joe Astorino

School Colors: Purple/ Gold; Mascot: Wildcat; Manager: James Rosengrant

# Player Name Position Grade Height Weight

1 Jake Rooney LB/OL 11 5’9” 190

2 Skyler Rodriguez REC/DB 12 5’9” 160

3 Ryan Fleming LB 12 5’10” 170

4 Anthony Marcano LB 11 5’8” 180

5 Owen Hoyen RB 12 5’10” 190

6 Vincent Liggio DL/TE 12 6’1” 205

7 Declan McCurdy LB 12 5’10” 165

8 Alex Negeresmith DL/TE 12 5’10” 185

10 Latrell Willis DL/REC 11 6’1” 190

11 Nate Constable REC/DB 11 6’4” 190

12 Aaron Greaves DL/RB 12 6’0” 190

13 Devin Mann REC/DB 11 5’9” 160

14 Michael Accardo DB/REC 11 5’9” 170

15 Broday Frederick QB 10 5’10” 165

16 Joey Krasniewicz QB 12 5’11” 170

17 Jonah Mederos REC/DB 12 5’9” 155

18 Dylan Lopez QB 10 6’2” 170

19 Drew Borner P/K 12 6’2” 205

20 Nicholas Sirico REC/DB 11 5’11” 165

21 Chase Fogg LB/REC 12 5’10” 175

22 Thomas Spain REC/DB 12 5’9” 170

23 Connor Brogan REC/DB 11 5’7” 150

24 Dylan Terry REC/DB 12 5’9” 160

25 Eric Bezares REC/DB 11 5’8” 155

26 Dylan Page REC/DB 12 5’9” 165

27 Nico Carrillo REC/DB 11 6’1” 170

28 Ryan Hablow REC/DB 11 5’10” 165

29 Robert Baird REC/DB 11 5’9” 165

30 Brandon Fasullo REC/DB 11 6’1” 165

31 Zach Kantor RB/LB 10 5’9” 165

33 Johnny Accardo DB/RB 11 5’9” 180

35 Dylan Felter DB/RB 11 5’10” 165

36 Yahir Valero DB/RB 11 5’8” 155

37 Justyce McArthur REC/DB 11 5’7” 145

38 Elijah Fiol REC/DB 11 5’9” 165

40 Shane Crane REC/DB 12 6’1” 165

44 Ryan McLaughlin REC/DB 12 6’3” 205

50 John Ruszkiewicz OL/LB 12 5’10” 175

52 Sebastian Trazino OL/DL 11 6’1” 175

55 Charlie Phipps DL/OL 11 6’1” 210

56 Grant Havell OL/LB 10 5’10” 210

57 Kevin Vizcaino DL/OL 12 5’11” 230

60 Anthony Roman DL/OL 12 6’0” 210

62 Jaden Velez DL/OL 12 6’5” 220

64 Michael Lomauro OL/DL 11 5’9” 210

65 Tim Wilbur OL/DL 12 6’1” 225

66 Michael Hennessy OL/DL 10 6’0” 230

70 DJ Madura OL/DL 12 6’2” 240

73 Christian Felix OL/DL 12 6’3” 270

76 Jason Makuch II DL/OL 11 5’9” 260

77 Jacob Gibel OL/DL 12 5’9” 250

81 Dan Devine REC/DB 10 6’1” 170