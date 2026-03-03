Warwick Varsity cheerleaders win championship

The Wildcat Varsity Cheerleaders brought home another championship title, after attending the National Cheerleaders’ Association’s Beach Bash in Ocean City, Md, on Feb. 28.



The 24-member squad put up their best score of the year at the event. On Feb.21, the girls took home the Section 9 Championship after topping Washingtonville, Minisink, and Wallkill at Monroe Woodbury High School. The win in Maryland sets the ladies up for the State Championship competition to be held in Binghamton on March 7.

Pictured in the photo: Bottom row, left to right: Aliyah Montgomery, Olivia Conklin, Amiya Chatman, Jolie O’Neill, Janiya Chatman, Eva Pellino, Brianna Martino Center row, left to right: Abby O’Brien, Alix Ragans, Jaelyn Quadrino, Mariah Boatswain, Lily Gallone, Riley Kimiecik, Sophia DeGroat, Maiya Cardine, Coach Liz Sullivan Top row, left to right: Cora Collin-Green, Gabby DiMassa, Lillian Rother, June Posthumus, Kylie Schultz, Brooke Kelley, Addison O’Donnell, Leila McCabe, Genny Colutier.