Warwick Valley, Ramapo High Schools play inaugural Lauren Gibson Memorial Game

Educator, coach, community leader, and mom Lauren Gibson was honored last week as Warwick Valley and Ramapo High School played the inaugural Lauren Gibson Memorial Soccer Game at Sanfordville Elementary School.

The game and ceremony brought the two school communities together in remembrance and support. The teams welcomed Gibson’s husband, Sean, and daughters, Alice and Olivia, as honored guests. Both of the girls are active in local soccer and participated as honorary coin-flippers.

Gibson touched lives in both Warwick and Ramapo, first as an exceptional student and athlete, then as a passionate educator and community leader who dedicated her own life to service and learning. She taught art at Ramapo High School, where she became department head, mentored countless students, and led initiatives such as the literary magazine, Serendipity, and the Irish Culture Club. In Warwick, she coached rec basketball, led Girl Scout troops (she was a Girl Scout Gold Award recipient herself) and was a devoted soccer mom.

Her commitment to service included volunteering with the Guide Dog Foundation and the Alliance of Therapy Dogs, bringing comfort to individuals in hospitals and schools. Gibson, who passed away in August, was diagnosed with cancer passed in May 2025. She openly shared her journey with the community, inspiring many with her honesty, courage and positivity.

Gibson’s openness about her journey—chronicled on @WatchLaurenBeatCancer—galvanized Warwick and Ramapo to honor her memory and support her legacy. Both soccer programs have pledged to support fundraising efforts for Alice and Olivia’s future education, and to pass on Lauren’s messages of hope and positivity.