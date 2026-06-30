Warwick Valley High School graduates continue to show athletic prowess at collegiate level

Several Warwick Valley High School graduates competed with determination in collegiate athletics this recently concluded outdoor season.

Gina Milazzo wins Northeast Women’s Golf Conference title

As a sophomore competitor for the SUNY Cortland women’s golf program this spring season, Gina Milazzo shot a round of 78 for SUNY Cortland at the NCAA Division III Championships held at the Desert Willow Golf Resort in Palm Desert, California. Milazzo, who is majoring in sports management, also won the title at the Northeast Women’s Golf Conference (NWGC) Championship at Van Patten Golf Club in Clifton Park, N.Y.

The Red Dragons placed first in the team scoring at the NWGC Championship.

Ryan Nevins earns five goals and four assists as starter in Hartwick College lacrosse game

Ryan Nevins, an adolescent education major, was a senior midfielder for the Hartwick College (Oneonta, N.Y.) men’s lacrosse team this year. Nevins competed in 15 games and started in one of them for Hartwick with five goals and four assists.

The Hawks tallied five wins in the Empire 8 Conference including a pair of victories on their home field. They advanced to the Empire 8 Championship Tournament where they were defeated by one goal by Utica University.

Ryan Lawler helps Washington and Jefferson win PAC Tournament

Ryan Lawler, an accounting and health care administration major, was a sophomore right-handed pitcher for the Washington and Jefferson College (Washington, Pa.) baseball team this past season. Washington and Jefferson tallied an overall record of 32-13 with a mark of 18-4 on their home field. In the President’s Athletic Conference (PAC) they went 17-5.

Washington and Jefferson hosted and won the PAC Tournament with victories over Grove City (twice), Bethany and Chatham. From there, they competed in the NCAA Division III Regional Tournament where they were defeated by Chicago and Bridgewater.

Johnny Accardo won nine ground balls as a lacrosse defenseman for Siena University

Johnny Accardo, a physical therapy major, was on the roster as a sophomore who played defense for the Siena University (New York) men’s lacrosse program this spring season. Accardo played in 16 games and won nine ground balls for Siena.

The Saints collected an overall record of 12-5 with a mark of 7-2 on their home field. In the Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference (MAAC) they were 7-1. The Saints competed in the MAAC Tournament where they topped Merrimack and lost to Marist.

Hunter Stuart contributes to Misericordia University’s baseball team’s success

As a sophomore infielder for the Misericordia University (Dallas, Pennsylvania) baseball team, Hunter Stuart played in six games this past season.

The Cougars posted an overall record of 28-17 with eight wins on their home field. In the Middle Atlantic Conference (MAC) Freedom Division they were 14-7. Misericordia advanced to the MAC Freedom Tournament where they were victorious over Arcadia University (twice) and were defeated by Arcadia and DeSales University (twice).

Matt Sansone competed in three contests for St. Michael’s College lacrosse team

As a sophomore who played attack for the Saint Michael’s College (Vermont) lacrosse team, Matt Sansone, a business administration major, competed in three contests for the college.

The Purple Knights had an overall record of 10-6 with a mark of 5-1 at home and 4-4 in the Northeast 10 Conference. They advanced to the Northeast 10 Championship Tournament where they were defeated in overtime by Assumption. From there, the Purple Knights competed in the NCAA Championships where they toppled St. Anselm and lost to Molloy.