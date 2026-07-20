Warwick Valley High School graduates compete with pride at the college level

Several Warwick Valley High School graduates competed with pride and determination in college athletics this recently concluded outdoor season.



Dylan Sullivan and Ryan Sullivan were on the roster for the United States Merchant Marine Academy (Nassau County, N.Y.) men’s lacrosse program this spring.

Ryan Sullivan, a freshman midfielder, started in all 17 games and had 14 goals, 19 ground balls won and 17 assists. Dylan Sullivan, a freshman who played attack, competed in all 17 games and posted 25 goals, 13 assists and won 18 ground balls.

The Mariners collected an overall record of 11-6 with a mark of 7-3 on their home field. In the Skyline Conference they went 6-1. The Mariners advanced to the Skyline Championships where defeated Manhattanville in the semifinal round before losing by one goal to SUNY Maritime in the championship round in contests held in Kings Point, N.Y.

Steph Malota was a junior defender for the LeMoyne College (Syracuse, N.Y.) women’s lacrosse team this past season. Malota played in all 18 games and started in 17 of them with 23 ground balls won for LeMoyne.

The Dolphins tallied an overall record of 14-4 with a mark of 7-2 on their home field. In the Northeast Conference (NEC) they were 8-1. LeMoyne advanced to the NEC Championships where they defeated Fairleigh Dickinson before losing to Stonehill in the championship round. Malota is listed as a Business Marketing and Management/Leadership major.

Francis Keneally was a sophomore long stick midfielder for the Yale University (New Haven, Conn.) men’s lacrosse team this past season. Keneally competed in three games this year for Yale.

The Bulldogs tallied an overall record of 9-6 with a mark of 4-2 on their home field and 4-2 in the Ivy League. Yale advanced to the Ivy League Tournament where they lost by two goals to Princeton in a contest held in Ithaca, New York. From there, they competed in the NCAA Tournament where they were defeated by one goal by Syracuse.



Darren Vogt was a freshman midfielder for the Saint John Fisher University (Rochester, NY) men’s lacrosse program this year. Vogt played in 14 games and had six goals and five assists.

The Cardinals posted an overall record of 17-3 with a mark of 10-1 at home. In the Empire 8 Conference they went 8-1. They advanced to and won the Empire 8 Championship Tournament with triumphs over SUNY Geneseo and Nazareth University. From there, the Cardinals competed in the NCAA Tournament where they lost a one goal contest to Williams College.

Joseph Finn was a freshman who played attack for the State University of New York Maritime College men’s lacrosse team this spring season. Finn competed in six games and scored three goals.

The Privateers had an overall record of 10-9 with four wins on their home field and a mark of 6-1 in the Skyline Conference. Maritime College won the Skyline Conference Tournament with victories over Farmingdale and Merchant Marine Academy. They then advanced to the NCAA Tournament a lost in overtime to Scranton.