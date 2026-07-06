Warwick Valley graduates continue to shine at collegiate level

Several Warwick Valley High School graduates competed with dedication in collegiate athletics during the recently concluded outdoor season.

Brielle Rosario impresses at Messiah University

As a senior outfielder for the softball team at Messiah University (Mechanicsburg, Pa.), Brielle Rosario started in all 46 games and had a .447 batting average with 68 hits, including 16 doubles (team lead), three triples, two home runs, 35 RBIs and 152 runs scored (tied for team lead).

The Falcons posted an overall record of 29-17 with a mark of 14-5 on their home field and 13-1 in the Commonwealth Conference. They advanced to and won the Commonwealth Tournament with victories over Stevenson, Eastern and York (twice). From there, they competed in the NCAA Regionals in Swarthmore, Pa., where they were defeated by Swarthmore College and Muskingum University.

Austin Droge contributes to Saint John Fisher’s winning baseball record

Austin Droge started in 28 of 32 games as a sophomore pitcher and infielder for the Saint John Fisher University (New York) baseball team this year. Droge had a .292 batting average with 35 hits, including eight doubles, a triple, four home runs, 28 RBIs and 40 runs scored.

The Cardinals posted an overall record of 30-12 with five wins on their home field and 16 victories in the Empire 8 Conference. The Cardinals advanced to the Empire 8 Tournament where they topped SUNY Brockport (twice) and Russell Sage College and were defeated by Russell Sage College (twice).

Lacrosse player Kelly Nevins earns honorable mention accolades at All New Jersey Athletic Conference

As a sophomore attack player for The College of New Jersey (Ewing) women’s lacrosse program this spring, Kelly Nevins started in all 21 games and had 62 goals and 21 assists for TCNJ. Nevins earned Honorable Mention All New Jersey Athletic Conference (NJAC) this year.

The Lions tallied an overall record of 18-3 with a mark of 12-1 on their home field and 5-0 in the NJAC. TCNJ hosted and won the NJAC Tournament with victories over Montclair State and Rowan. From there, they competed in the NCAA Tournament where they defeated Messiah and Amherst and lost to Middlebury (quarterfinal round).

Luke Solari makes seven saves as a goalie for Eastern Connecticut State University men’s lacrosse team

Luke Solari played in five games and made seven saves, as a sophomore goalie for the Eastern Connecticut State University (Willimantic) men’s lacrosse team this past season.

The Warriors had five overall victories with a record of 3-2 at home and three wins in the Little East Conference (LEC). The Warriors competed in the LEC Playoffs where they lost to the University of Massachusetts (Boston).

Nick Carillo places 11th in the pole vault at the Conference New England Outdoor Track and Field Championships

Nico Carrillo, as a sophomore for the Suffolk University (Boston, Mass.) men’s outdoor track and field program, placed 11th in the pole vault at the Conference of New England (CNE) Outdoor Track and Field Championships held in Wenham, Mass.

The Rams placed seventh in the team scoring at the CNE Championships.