Warwick Valley graduates continue to impress

Several Warwick Valley High School graduates competed with confidence and dedication in collegiate athletics this recently concluded outdoor season.

Sierra Blanton and Skyler Blanton were on the roster for the East Carolina University (Greenville, N.C.) women’s lacrosse program this past season. Skyler Blanton, a third-year defender played in all 17 games and started in 13 of them with an assist and 18 ground balls won for East Carolina.

Sierra Blanton, a second year defender started in four games and won three ground balls for ECU.

The Pirates recorded eight overall wins with a mark of 6-1 on their home field and three victories in the American Conference. ECU advanced to the American Conference Championship Tournament where they were defeated by James Madison in a contest held in Nashville, Tenn.

Ryan Gonzalez and Sean Cosgrove were members of the Dominican University (Orangeburg, N.Y.) men’s lacrosse team this spring season.

Cosgrove, a senior midfielder played in all 16 games and started in seven of them with 16 goals and seven assists. Gonzalez, a senior short stick defensive midfielder started in every game and recorded a goal and an assist.

The Chargers posted five overall victories with three wins at home and two triumphs in Conference competition.

Steph Malota was a junior defender for the LeMoyne College (Syracuse, N.Y.) women’s lacrosse squad this past season. Malota competed in all 18 games and started in 17 of them with 23 ground balls won for LeMoyne.

The Dolphins collected an overall record of 14-4 with a mark of 7-2 on their home field and 8-1 in the Northeast Conference (NEC). They advanced to the NEC Championship Tournament and topped Fairleigh Dickinson University before being defeated in the championship game by Stonehill College.

Anthony Mazza was on the roster as a first year midfielder for the Eastern Connecticut State University (Willimantic) men’s lacrosse program this year. Mazza played in 13 games and posted five goals and 10 assists.

The Warriors tallied five overall wins with a mark of 3-2 on their home field and three victories in the Little East Conference (LEC). They advanced to the LEC Playoffs and were defeated by the University of Massachusetts (Boston campus).