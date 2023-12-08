Warwick Valley girls’ and boys’ cross country wrap up successful seasons

The Warwick Valley girls’ varsity cross country team was determined to not let setbacks define their season. After many competitions being canceled due to early season heat indexes and inclement weather, the girls trained hard, battled through adversity, and enjoyed a successful end to their season. They beat every team in their conference, and were crowned OCIAA Division II Champions.

They placed fourth at the Orange County Interscholastic Athletic Association meet, and second place at the Section IX Class A meet. Strong performances were turned in by Trixie Wendell, and Julia Schlesinger. Junior Captain Alyssa Dovico led the team all season long with many first place performances. Dovico’s personal best time was 19:34.5 at Sanfordville Elementary School. This performance qualified her for the NYSPHSAA XC Championships, which were held at Vernon Verona Sherrill High School in upstate NY.

The boys’ cross-Country team had another year of improvement led by freshman Jake Cosco, the team MVP. Cosco helped the Purple Wave improve seven team places from just a year ago in the OCIAA Championships, and had three wins against Division opponents this fall. The team rounded out its top seven runners with Liam Astbury, Collin Freet, Jake Tannar, AJ Kobrick, RJ Dovico, and Jackson Spivak.