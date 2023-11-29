Post-season Wildcats football awards announced

Warwick High School’s Latrell Willis, Jake Rooney and Johnny Accardo earned All-Section honors in football, capping a six-win season and semifinal appearance for the Wildcats.

Willis led all receivers with 38 receptions, averaging nearly 12 yards per reception and 25 tackles from his defensive end position. Rooney led Section IX in tackles with 142 total tackles (98 solos) from his linebacker position. Rooney wore “44” for the Wildcats and finished out as one of Warwick’s all-time leading tacklers. Accardo earned All-Section from his position as a strong safety, where he had 78 total tackles and six interceptions. Accardo also logged minutes as a part-time running back where he rushed for 178 yards, including three touchdowns vs Washingtonville in the quarterfinal game.

Quarterback Wils Siebert and receiver Dylan Sullivan were selected All League by the Section IX Coaches Association. Siebert rushed for over 400 yards and threw for nearly 1,200 from the QB position and Sullivan had 25 catches for over 541 yards, averaging 23 yards per reception.