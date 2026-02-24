Warwick’s Alvarado wins Section IX wrestling title

Warwick Valley junior Victoria Alvarado will take center stage in Albany this week as she pursues history at the New York State Championships. After winning the Section IX Title over the break, the returning NYS champion and two-time All-American enters the tournament with her sights set on a second consecutive state title, competing at 152 pounds. She is known for her relentless pace, technical precision, and big-match composure.



With her championship experience and unwavering work ethic, she looks to cap another dominant year by once again standing at the top of the podium and adding to her already remarkable resume.

Picture by Coach Phil Szumlaski

Warwick junior Victoria Alvarado wins Section IX Wrestling Title.