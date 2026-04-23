Warwick High School athletes to participate in Wounded Warrior Project Challenge on April 25

Warwick High School Athletics will participate in the 11th Annual Wounded Warrior Project Challenge taking on the North Rockland Red Raiders in most spring sports to benefit the Wounded Warrior Project. The event is Saturday, April 25 with a 7:00 a.m. breakfast for the athletes at the Warwick HS South Cafeteria. The teams will travel together on seven buses and take on North Rockland in the name of the Wounded Warrior Project.

At 10 a.m., Warwick and North Rockland HS’s varsity and JV baseball, softball, golf, flag football and lacrosse teams will play in the name of the Wounded Warrior Project. The athletes are asked to make a suggested $25 donation which will support the breakfast, WWP t- shirts and a contribution to WWP. Each school earns two points for a varsity win and one point for a JV win. The overall record is North Rockland five wins, Warwick four and one tie. Warwick has won four of the last five years.

T- shirts will be on sale throughout the event and donations will be accepted in the athletic director’s office during the week and at the event on Saturday, April 25.

The event is open to the public and will feature Wounded Warrior Project Speaker and War Veteran Tonya Oxendine.

The event begins at 9 a.m. at Casarella Field (North Rockland Football Stadium) at 106 Hammond Road,Thiells, N.Y.

Game Locations and Time

Varsity Baseball 10 a.m. @ North Rockland HS Campus

JV Baseball 10 a.m. @ North Rockland HS Campus

Varsity Softball 10 a.m. @ North Rockland HS Campus

JV Softball 10 a.m. @ North Rockland HS Campus

Boys Varsity Lacrosse 10 a.m. @ North Rockland HS Campus

Boys JV Lacrosse 10 a.m. @ North Rockland HS Campus

Girls Varsity Lacrosse 10 a.m. @ North Rockland HS Campus

Girls JV Lacrosse 10 a.m. @ North Rockland HS Campus

Girls Flag Football 10:15 AM @Town of Haverstraw Sports Complex

Boys and Girls Golf 10:30 AM @ PJ Rotella Golf Club