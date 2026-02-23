Warwick graduates continue athletic success

Several graduates of Warwick Valley High School are performing as standouts athletically at the collegiate level this winter season.

Here are some of their many accomplishments:

Paige Girardi is on the roster as a junior guard for the Quinnipiac University (Hamden, Conn.) women’s basketball team this season. Girardi started in each of the first 26 games for Quinnipiac and averaged 4.5 points per game with 57 rebounds, 86 assists (team leader) and 16 3-point baskets made during that span.

Through Feb. 20 the Bobcats had an overall record of 21-5 with a mark of 8-4 on their home court and 16-1 in the Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference (MAAC). On Saturday, Feb. 28 they are scheduled to host Canisius for a MAAC contest.

Shane Micallef is a junior guard for the Hartwick College (Oneonta, N.Y.) men’s basketball program this year. Micallef played in 22 of the first 25 regular season games and averaged 2.3 points per game with 17 rebounds, 10 assists, 12 steals and 13 3-point buckets made during that time.

The Hawks tallied 10 overall wins with five victories on their home court and four triumphs in the Empire 8 Conference.

Megan Desrats is a junior guard for the State University of New York (SUNY) Oneonta women’s basketball team this year. Desrats started in each of the first 23 regular season games and averaged 5.4 points per game with 130 rebounds, 110 assists (team leader), 47 steals (team leader), five blocks and one 3-point basket made during that time.

After 23 games, the Red Dragons had an overall record of 13-10 with a mark of 8-4 at home and 8-8 in the SUNY Athletic Conference (SUNYAC). The SUNYAC Tournament got underway on Feb. 24.

Alex Greco is a junior competitor in the 149 pound weight class for the Muhlenberg College (Allentown, Pa.) men’s wrestling program this winter season. Through Feb. 21 Muhlenberg had four dual meet victories, including two at home and one in the Centennial Conference. The NCAA Division 3 Regional Tournament is scheduled for Feb. 27 and Feb. 28 at The College of New Jersey in Ewing.

Jesse Abramson is a junior who competes in freestyle events for the Fordham University (Bronx, New York). Abramson was part of the 4 by 800 freestyle relay team that placed fifth at the Atlantic 10 Swimming and Diving Championships at the Hampton Aquaplex in Virginia recently.

The Rams collected three dual meet victories this season.

Harrison Neil is a junior forward for the Suffolk University (Boston, Mass.) men’s basketball team this season. Neil played in each of the first 24 regular season contests for Suffolk.

Through Feb. 20 the Rams posted an overall record of 14-10 with a mark of 9-2 at home and 9-5 in the Conference of New England.