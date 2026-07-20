Warwick fall sports season is almost here

Fall sports season draws near, and the Warwick Valley Central School District is seeking students who want to take on the challenge of being a “student-athlete.”

When do fall sports practices begin?

Football – Warwick Varsity and JV Football opens training camp Monday Aug. 17 from 8 a.m.-12:30 p.m. (JV ends at 11 a.m.). Meet in the high school Hall of Champions for paper work and HUDL implementation followed by practice in shorts and cleats. Email Coach Gregory Sirico for additional information at gsirico@wvcsd.org or cell (845) 222-1402.

Boys Cross Country – Boys entering grades 9-12 interested in joining should sign up for the team information page at https://shorturl.at/Adxzq as soon as possible. Practice will begin on Aug. 24 at 7:15 a.m. on the Tim St. Lawrence Track at the high school. Athletes should be ready to run. Bring sneakers and water. Practice will wrap up at 9 a.m. Contact Coach Michael Potter at mpotter@wvcsd.org if you need additional information.

Girls Cross Country – Girls Cross Country (grades 9-12) will begin on Aug. 24 from 7:00 a.m. - 8:30 a.m. at Sanfordville Elementary, meet at the Trevor Jahn Pavilion (behind the school). If interested, please join the team information page at https://shorturl.at/YpeiY. Athletes should be ready to run. Bring sneakers and water. Contact Coach Julie Cosco at jcosco@wvcsd.org if you need additional information.

Girls Tennis – Varsity and JV Tennis will begin on Aug. 24 from 9 - 11 a.m. on the tennis courts next to the middle school. Athletes should bring a racquet, water and sneakers, and be ready to compete. Contact Coach William Zwart at wzwart@wvcsd.org if additional information is needed.

Girls Volleyball – Varsity and JV Volleyball tryouts will be held Monday, Aug. 24 from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. in the high school gymnasium. Athletes should be ready to try out with sneakers, water and appropriate volleyball footwear. If additional information is needed, contact Coach Shawn Thomas at shawnthomas7@gmail.com.

Cheerleading – Varsity and JV Cheerleading will have their first practice Monday Aug. 17 at 10 a.m. Contact Coach Elizabeth Sullivan if additional information is needed at esullivan@wvcsd.org.

Boys Soccer – Varsity and JV Boys Soccer candidates should meet on Aug. 24 at 9 a.m. on the Tim St. Lawrence Track on the high school campus. Bring water and sneakers (be prepared to run a mile on the track and test in the weight room). If additional information is needed, contact Coach Denis O’Connor at doconnor@wvcsd.org.

Girls Soccer – Varsity and JV girls’ soccer candidates should meet at the middle school by the JV Soccer Fields at 5:30 p.m. with water, cleats, sneakers and soccer clothing ready to try out (Mile run on the track is part of the assessment). The first practice will end at 7 p.m. If additional information is needed contact Coach Sean Hackbarth at coach20hackbarth@gmail.com.

Girls Swimming – Varsity swimming candidates should report to the high school pool on Monday Aug. 24 ready for an 8 a.m. - 11 a.m. practice in the water. Athletes should bring water and swim wear. Contact Coach Nicole Rose nrose@wvcsd.org at for additional information.

Girls Diving – Varsity diving candidates should report to the high school pool on Monday, Aug. 24 for a 3:30 - 5:30 p.m. practice. Contact Coach Chris Blackwell at hvdcdiving@gmail.com for additional information.

Boys Golf - Boys Varsity Golf has moved to the fall by the NYSPHSAA. The first tryout will be Aug. 24. Athletes should report to Scenic Farms Golf Course in Pine Island for a 9 a.m. start. Contact Coach Pete Scheuermann for more information at pscheuermann1@wvcsd.org.

Crew Club - Crew will begin training in the late fall. Dates to be announced.

Middle School Sports (Modified Teams) - Middle school sports teams in New York State begin the first week of school with the first practice or tryout on Thursday Sept. 4 (volleyball will begin on Sept. 8). All Middle School practices begin between 3 - 4 p.m. on the middle school campus. Listen for the MS announcements on the first day of school for exact date, time and location. Contact Athletic Director Gregory Sirico at gsirico@wvcsd.org or cell (845) 222-1402 for additional information.

Registration information

Interested athletes should use Family ID to quickly upload a physical (dated on or after Aug. 1, 2025 to be acceptable for the fall), health history forms and other necessary information prior to the seasons’ start date. Use the link on the school website under the athletics section for FAMILY ID beginning Aug. 6.

Advanced Athletic Placement Test for middle school athletes attempting to qualify for a high school sport will be held on Thursday Aug. 13 beginning at 9 a.m. (test will take one hour). Bring water, appropriate athletic wear to meet Coach Sirico at the high school fitness center by door 25 (back of the high school). Athletes attempting to play “up” will require the recommendation of the high school coach. Warwick follows the NYSPHSAA guidelines for Advanced Athletic Placement.