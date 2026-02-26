Warwick Athletics kicks off spring sports

Warwick Athletics is ready to kick-off the spring sports season of 2026. The district is seeking students who want to take on the challenge of being a “student-athlete.” See below for information on when practices for each team will begin.

Golf (Boys and Girls) – Warwick varsity boys and girls golf will begin on March 23. Meet at the front lawn of Warwick High School with your clubs. An informational meeting is planned for Girls Golf candidates Thursday March 5 at 11 a.m. in Room 161 of the high school. Boys golf will hold an informational meeting on March 6, at 11 a.m. in room 115 of the high school. Contact Coach Peter Scheuermann (boys) pscheuermann@wvcsd.org or Jeff Jacobsen (girls) jjacobsen@wvcsd.org for additional information if needed.

Baseball – Varsity and junior varsity baseball tryouts will begin March 9 on the varsity or JV baseball field from 3-5 p.m. (weather permitting). If weather keeps us off the fields, tryouts will be from 3-5 p.m. in the high school gyms. Athletes should come prepared to practice outside or inside. Contact varsity baseball coach Brad Garcia if additional information is needed at bgarcia@wvcsd.org. Modified baseball tryouts will begin on March 23, weather permitting at 3 p.m. at the middle school. If additional information is needed contact coach Robert Maslanka at rmaslanka@wvcsd.org.

Softball – Varsity and JV softball will begin on March 9 from 5-7 p.m. in the high school gymnasiums. Athletes should come prepared to practice inside. Contact varsity softball coach Matt Carcaterra if additional information is needed at mcarcaterra@wvcsd.org. Modified softball will begin tryouts on March 23 beginning at 3:30 p.m. at the middle school fields. If additional information is needed for modified softball contact coach Kristen Nazco at knazco@wvcsd.org

Boys Tennis – Varsity andJV tennis will start March 9 at 3 p.m. on the tennis courts next to the middle school. Practice will wrap up at 5:30 p.m. Athletes should bring a racquet, water and sneakers, and be ready to try out. Email Coach John Garcia jgarcia@wvcsd.org if you have not signed up.

Outdoor Track and Field – Boys varsity outdoor track and field will begin March 9 at the Tim St. Lawrence Track. The boys practice will be held from 2:55-4:55 p.m. Contact Head Coach Mike Potter at mpotter@wvcsd.org if additional information is needed. Girls varsity track will meet in the Hall of Champions at 2:55 p.m. with practice to follow. Practice will wrap up at 4:30 p.m. Contact Coach Kirk Thomas at kathomas@wvcsd.org if additional information is needed. Athletes should be ready to practice with sneakers, water and appropriate dress for an outside practice. Middle school (modified) track will begin on March 23 with practice from 2:45-4 p.m. Contact boys modified coach Brett Algera at balgera@wvcsd.org or girls modified coach Joan Rueckert at jrueckert@wvcsd.org with questions regarding middle school track and field.

Boys Lacrosse – Varsity and JV boys lacrosse will begin March 9 with tryouts at Hudson Sports Complex from 3:30 to 6 p.m. (busing will be provided to HSC at 3 p.m. from Warwick High School). Varsity questions should be directed to coach Tom Kelly at tkelly@wvcsd.org. Questions regarding junior varsity boys lacrosse should be directed to coach Gregory Sirico Jr at gsirico3@wvcsd.org. Modified boys lacrosse will begin March 23 from 3:30-5:30 p.m. at Sanfordville Elementary School. A bus will be available for transport at 3 p.m. in front of Warwick Middle School.

Girls Lacrosse – Varsity and JV girls lacrosse will begin March 9 with tryouts at the Hudson Sports Complex from 3:30 to 6 p.m. A bus will transport to Hudson Sports Complex after school at approximately 3 p.m. Contact Coach Denis O’Connor with questions regarding girls lacrosse at doconnor@wvcsd.org. Modified Girls Lacrosse’s first practice is scheduled for March 23 at Sanfordville from 3:30 to 5:30 p.m. Questions regarding modified girls lacrosse should be addressed to Coach Patricia Gillen at pgillen@wvcsd.org. A bus will be available for transport at 3 p.m. in front of Warwick Middle School.

Crew Club - Crew has begun their training. Questions regarding the crew club team can be addressed to warwickcrew@gmail.com.

Flag Football - Varsity Girls Flag Football will begin March 9 with the first practice set for 3-5 p.m. in the Warwick Middle School. Athletes interested in flag football should attend practice with sneakers, water and appropriate clothing. We are likely to be indoors due to the field conditions. Questions can be directed to Coach Rocco Manno at rmanno@wvcsd.org.

Advanced Athletic Placement (Middle School Students on a High School Team) - The NYSPHSAA requires that any middle school student playing at the high school level must be considered exceptional and pass the Advanced Placement Process physical test to be eligible to play up. The test is very challenging and requires significant scores in both strength and cardiovascular fitness. To be eligible to take the APP Test middle school students will need the support of the varsity coach of the team they are trying out for. Please reach out to the head coach of the varsity team if you are considering this option.

Questions about Warwick Athletics? Contact Gregory Sirico (athletic director) at gsirico@wvcsd.org or Lisa Pesola (athletic secretary) at lpesola@wvcsd.org. The Warwick Athletics office phone is (845) 987 - 3050 EXT 12881 or Coach Sirico’s cell after hours (845) 222-1402.