Warwick athletes compete for a cause

Several Warwick Valley High School spring varsity and JV sports teams traveled to North Rockland High School to compete in the 11th Annual Wounded Warrior Project Challenge on April 25.



Participating teams heard from presenter Tonya Oxendine, a 30 year army veteran from Tampa Florida, who benefitted from the support the WWP provided her.

North Rockland prevailed in the overall team score (two points for a varsity win and one point for a JV win) as the Wildcats were victorious in JV Baseball, Girls varsity and JV lacrosse, boys golf and girls flag football. The overall score came down to the last team playing (girls golf) and the Wildcats came up short. North Rockland leads the overall series score at six wins but Warwick has won four of the last six (tying once).

Nearly $4,000 was raised by the students and families from Warwick and North Rockland that will be donated directly to the Wounded Warrior Project.