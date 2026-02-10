Summer sports camps for kids, teens

Mount Saint Mary College Athletics will once again offer their popular summer sports camps for kids and teens during June, July, and August.

Programs will include baseball, basketball, lacrosse, flag football, swimming, soccer, softball, and volleyball, all run by the Mount’s athletic coaches, staff, and current team members. Designed to teach basic individual and team fundamentals in a fun and exciting learning environment, camps are available for ages 6 to 18, depending on the camp. No experience is necessary to attend, and each camper will receive a Mount Saint Mary College t-shirt.

The sports camps include:

Girls Flag Football – Prospect Days June 28 and Aug. 8 with half-day Youth Camp Aug. 3-5. Email Rich Curran richard.curran@msmc.edu.

Boys Lacrosse Camp – June 29 - July 2. Contact: Justin Lorenzo, 845-569-3447

Co-Ed Swimming – June 29 - July 1 and Aug. 3-6. Half- and full-day options available. Contact: Chris Mance, 845-569-3651.

Girls Softball – Fundamentals Camp June 29-July 1 and 2 and Advanced Skills Camp July 6-9. Contact: Victor Reich, 845-569-3366.

Boys Basketball – June 29-July 1 and July 27-30. Contact: Ryan Kadlubowski, 845-569-3167.

Girls Volleyball – Modified Camp July 8-10; JV/Varsity Camp July 13-15; Serving Clinic: July 16; Setting/Hitting Clinic: July 17. Contact: Skylar Kellam, 845-569-3444.

Boys Baseball – July 13 - 17 and Aug. 24-28. Contact: Trevor Purcell, 845-569-3684.

Co-Ed Youth Soccer Camp – July 13- 17. Contact: Kevin Longacre, 845-569-3441.

Girls Basketball Camp – July 20 – 23. Contact: Marion Dietz, 845-569-3593.

Pricing varies by camp.

For more information or to register, log onto https://shorturl.at/rQGbV.