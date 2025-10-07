Student Athletes of the Month

Jason Davis

The sophomore is already one of the most consistent athletes on the Cross Country team. He brings maximum effort to every practice making sure that he is in the best condition he can be in for race day. He is quick to motivate his teammates and be supportive to newer runners. Davis has lowered his time per mile in nearly every race this season.

Kendall Dazi

As senior co-captain, she has done a great job leading the girls varsity volleyball team both on and off the court. Her positive attitude, consistent play and supportive nature is something always mentioned in our huddles and highly valued by her teammates. Her drive and hard work both on the court and in the classroom more than earns her title of student athlete of the month.

Francesca Falone

The standout sophomore excels both on the field and in the classroom. As a starter midfielder on the varsity girls soccer team, she leads the team with seven goals this season and is truly the heart and soul of her squad. As a co-captain, her leadership, work ethic and dedication set the tone for her teammates. Off the field, she maintains excellent grades and demonstrates the same commitment to her academics as she does to her sport.

Mark Rhone

A junior and captain on the boys varsity soccer team, this is his first year playing sweeper and it has been a natural transition for him. He is very physical and nearly impossible to beat in one-on-one situations. He is a leader on the field and is always demanding more from his teammates. He is always there on defense to clean up any mistakes that our team makes to stop the opposition from scoring. He excels in the classroom as he does on the soccer field.